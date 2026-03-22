Nashik Crops Ravaged By Unseasonal Rain; Former MP Sameer Bhujbal Orders Blanket Damage Assessment | Sourced

Nashik: Due to unseasonal rain and hailstorms, crops such as onions, grapes, maize, and wheat have suffered heavy damage. Former MP Sameer Bhujbal has instructed the administration to carry out blanket (comprehensive) damage assessments and ensure that no farmer is left out of the compensation process.



On Saturday, he visited areas in Niphad taluka, including Takli Vinchur, Kotamgaon, Khadak Malegaon, and Vansgaon, to inspect the affected crops. During the visit, he contacted the Tehsildar over the phone and directed officials to conduct immediate and inclusive damage surveys.



On this occasion, Taluka President Bhausaheb Bhavar; Dattatray Rayte; Dattupant Dukre; Sachin Darekar; Pandurang Raut; Vikas Gore; Rahul Dumbre; Santosh Rajole; Sohel Momin; Ismail Momin; Mohsin Shaikh; Sagar Nikale; Mohan Jawale; along with many office bearers and farmers, were present.



Farmers demanded immediate financial assistance through comprehensive damage assessments. It was assured that necessary help would be provided to affected farmers through Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Bhujbal inspected crop losses at farms belonging to Kashinath Rajole and Manoj Kale in Takli Vinchur. He also visited farms of Sudhakar Vitthal Gangurde and Navnath Bilore in Kotamgaon, Dilip Murlidhar Rayte in Khadak Malegaon, and Raosaheb Bhimaji Shinde in Vansgaon to review the situation.