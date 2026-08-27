Nashik: CM Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate ‘Kumbh Bhakti Sangam’, Dedicate SPPU Nashik Campus Today | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Nashik: Preparations for the three-day Kumbh Bhakti Sangam festival organised against the backdrop of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela are complete. The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, August 28, at 4:30 pm at Thakkar Dome. Shekhar Singh, Commissioner of the Kumbh Mela Authority, shared this information during a press conference.

Following the inauguration, a kirtan by Amrutamrut Swami Maharaj is scheduled from 5:30 pm to 7 pm, while Rahul Deshpande will present Abhangvani from 8 pm to 10 pm. Two sessions will be held on August 29, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

A kirtan by Dr Charudatta Aphale is planned for the evening from 5 pm to 7 pm, followed by a bhajan performance by Maithili Thakur from 8 pm to 10 pm. On the final day of the festival, August 30, attendees will have the opportunity to experience devotional traditions from various parts of the country.

Additionally, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the new building of the Karmaveer Dulaji Sitaram Patil College of Agriculture, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, located along the Nashik-Peth Highway at Changdhav in Dindori taluka, at 12:30 pm.

Subsequently, at 1 pm, he will dedicate the Savitribai Phule Pune University Nashik Campus in the Shivneri area.

Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “Preparations for the Simhastha Mahakumbh Mela emphasise cultural and spiritual experiences alongside traditional amenities. Diverse traditions ranging from Maharashtra’s Naradiya Kirtan and Abhangvani to Gujarat’s Shabda Kirtan and Manipur’s Nat Sankirtan are converging in Nashik. This is, in the true sense, a confluence of devotion.”