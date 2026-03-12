Nashik: Citizens Urge Nashik Municipal Corporation To Stop Tree Felling In Tapovan Nashik Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations | Sourced

Nashik: Opposing the proposed inordinate tree felling in the Tapovan area and Nashik city, environment-loving citizens of the city have submitted a written representation to Nashik Municipal Corporation Commissioner Hon. Mrs Manisha Khatri. Currently, there is a proposal to cut down about 1,500 trees in the Tapovan area in preparation for the Kumbh Mela, and projects like MICE Hub are likely to cause serious damage to this area, the citizens have stated in this representation.

Tapovan is a very sensitive public heritage site of Nashik. The citizens strongly stated that it is the responsibility of both the administration and the citizens to protect the biodiversity and natural rivers in this area. Not only this, serious fears have been expressed that the ecological balance will be disturbed due to large-scale concreting on the Godavari River and its tributaries.

Citizens were informed that as many as 5,000 to 6,000 trees are likely to be cut down in the name of various development works in the entire Nashik city, including many rare and ancient heritage trees in the Dwarka and Gangapur Road areas.

Strong legal basis

According to Articles 48-A and 51-A (g) of the Constitution of India, it is the fundamental duty of the government and citizens to protect the environment, forest resources and biodiversity. At the same time, citizens have submitted this statement based on the decisions given by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), High Court and Supreme Court from time to time. Citizens clarified that it is mandatory to carefully reconsider any project that is likely to cause serious harm to the environment according to the principles of the public trust doctrine, the sustainable development principle and the precautionary principle.

Main demands of citizens

The following concrete demands have been made in the statement:

The proposed tree cutting in Tapovan and the city should be stopped immediately, and a 'Harit Kumbh' should be planned to be celebrated. The MICE Hub project in Tapovan should be cancelled and shifted elsewhere. The Tapovan area should be declared as a 'reserved forest' or 'environmentally sensitive area'. An independent environmental impact assessment should be conducted for all development works related to the Kumbh Mela. Encroachments on the banks of the Godavari River, tributaries and natural drains should be removed, and the natural flow should be restored.

The names 'Tapovan', 'Kapila River' and 'Nandini River' should be clearly mentioned in government documents, especially in the development plan. Godavari, Nandini, Kapila, Varuna and other tributaries and natural drains should be made pollution-free, and their natural flow should be restored. The environmental orders of the NGT, High Court and Supreme Court should be strictly followed.

Priority should be given to indigenous species in tree plantations.

Citizens have also urged that the Nashik Municipal Corporation should give priority to indigenous species of trees that nourish the local environment, like Vad, Pipal, Umbar, and Audumbar, while planting trees. These trees are very useful for birds, animals and biodiversity, and their role in maintaining the ecological balance of the city is unique.

In addition, the statement also states that detailed information about each tree regarding the proposed tree felling, tree transplantation and subsequent tree planting — species, age, girth, GPS location, reason for felling and transplantation, approval mechanism, as well as details of planting locations — should be made public on the official website of the Municipal Corporation.

The citizens have emphasized that this statement is not against any religion, political party or person but only for environmental protection, public interest and a safe future for the future generations of Nashik residents.

The administration should take these demands seriously and respond in writing within the next 10 days; otherwise, the environment-loving citizens will protest and demonstrate in a more intense democratic way, it has also been warned.