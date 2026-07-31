Nashik: Citilinc Employees Threaten Strike In 30 Days Over Pending PF Dues, Benefits And Recruitment Inquiry | Sourced

Nashik: Sudhakar Badgujar, President of the Municipal Corporation Employees' Union, has warned that a work stoppage (strike) will be launched if the pending demands of the Nashik Municipal Corporation Transport Corporation (Citilinc) employees are not met within 30 days. The union has outlined various demands in a memorandum submitted to the administration.

The union has demanded the settlement of pending Provident Fund (PF) dues, bonuses, and the provision of uniforms, raincoats, jackets, shoes, insurance, Dearness Allowance (DA), holiday pay, and gratuity. They have also demanded the implementation of an eight-hour workday. Furthermore, a demand has been raised for an impartial inquiry into the recruitment for Manager and Traffic Controller positions that took place after 2025.

The union has alleged that the administration has failed to take any concrete action despite a meeting held on July 15. The memorandum issues a clear warning that the administration will be held responsible for the work stoppage if the demands are not accepted within the 30-day timeframe.

Sudhakar Badgujar stated that it is essential for Citilinc employees to receive basic amenities and their legal rights. He urged the administration to address these demands immediately, warning that the union would otherwise resort to agitation.

There is growing discontent among the Citilinc employees regarding these issues. Expectations are high that the administration will soon clarify its stance on the matter.