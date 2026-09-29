Nashik: BLOs To Visit Homes Before Hearings On SIR Claims, Objections, Says Collector | AI Representational Image

Nashik: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit voters at their homes to verify details before hearings are conducted on claims and objections received during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, District Collector and District Election Officer Ayush Prasad said.

The verification process will cover cases related to the inclusion of new names, deletion of names, corrections in voter details and changes of address. BLOs will visit the concerned voters and verify the information and documents submitted with the respective claims and objections. Hearings will be conducted after the verification, following which decisions will be taken on the cases.

A large number of claims and objections have been received during the SIR process. The physical verification is intended to strengthen transparency in the electoral roll revision exercise and help identify discrepancies in voter details.

Collector Ayush Prasad urged citizens to cooperate with BLOs, provide the required documents and participate in the hearing process.

The exercise aims to ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the electoral rolls, while ineligible or duplicate entries are identified and dealt with according to the prescribed procedure.