Nashik: BJP Yuva Morcha Demands Apology For Tipu–Chhatrapati Shivaji Comparison Outside Congress Office

Nashik: A strong protest was staged by the Nashik City BJP Yuva Morcha under the leadership of MLA Devyani Pharande in front of the Congress Committee office against the statement comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan.



The protesters strongly condemned the comparison of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan. They stated that remarks insulting Maharashtra’s revered icon and creating social discord would not be tolerated under any circumstances. A demand was made that Harshvardhan Sapkal should immediately issue an apology for the statement. The protesters warned that anger has spread across the state and that failure to apologise would result in strong public backlash.

They emphasised that safeguarding the honour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and protecting Maharashtra’s pride is a collective responsibility. The protest conveyed a firm message that the people of Maharashtra will never tolerate politics that compromise Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy or attempt to create divisions in society.

MLA Devyani Pharande stated that comparing Tipu Sultan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, especially with Shiv Jayanti approaching, was unacceptable. Therefore, they gathered outside the City Congress Committee office to demand the resignation of Harshvardhan Sapkal and said the Congress should immediately seek his resignation.