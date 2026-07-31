Nashik: BJP Seeks Expulsion Of Vijay Chaudhary After Atrocity FIR In Viral Audio Row |

Nashik: Amid the controversy over a series of viral audio clips in Nandurbar district, an atrocity case has been registered against former BJP district general secretary Vijay Chaudhary over the contents of one of the alleged recordings.



The complaint was lodged at Nandurbar City Police Station by Rohan Sharad Gavit, a resident of Natavad. According to the FIR, Chaudhary allegedly made derogatory remarks about former MP Dr Heena Gavit and recorded and circulated an audio clip containing statements about former minister and MLA Dr Vijaykumar Gavit.



Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Vijay Chaudhary under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 19, 352, and 353(2), along with Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), and 3(1)(w) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The investigation is being conducted by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Hanumant Gaikwad.



BJP Delegation Demands Action

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation has submitted a memorandum to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police demanding legal action against Vijay Chaudhary in connection with the viral audio clip. The delegation has also sought his expulsion from the BJP.



The memorandum alleges that Chaudhary falsely accused former minister and MLA Dr Vijaykumar Gavit of engaging in anti-party activities in the viral recording, thereby damaging the party's image. The delegation has urged the authorities to take appropriate action.