Nashik: BJP Nominates Machhindra Sanap For Standing Committee Chairperson Post; Official Seal To Be Stamped On Feb 25 | Sourced

Nashik: Even as political movements gained momentum for the election of the Standing Committee Chairperson of the Municipal Corporation, the suspense over who would be the BJP candidate finally ended on Monday afternoon. Machhindra Sanap, who had to withdraw his candidature at the last moment during the Deputy Mayor election, has been declared the party’s nominee for the post.



Since Kumbh Minister Girish Mahajan was to take the final decision regarding the chairperson's post, there was keen interest in whose name he would approve. The election for the Standing Committee Chairperson will be held on February 25. By giving priority to Sanap for this post, it has become clear that his earlier withdrawal from the Deputy Mayor election has been compensated.



With Monday being the last day for filing nomination papers, curiosity had reached its peak over whose name the party would finalise. The election is scheduled for Wednesday, February 25. With nine members in the committee, the BJP holds the highest strength, making it clear that the Chairperson’s post will remain with the party. The BJP also enjoys the support of four Shiv Sena members and one member from the Nationalist Congress Party. Only two members from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) are in opposition.



Several names were being discussed within the BJP for the crucial Standing Committee Chairperson post. It was clear that the final decision would be taken by the party in charge and Kumbh Minister Girish Mahajan. The names most prominently discussed were Machhindra Sanap, son of former MLA Balasaheb Sanap; Dr Dipali Kulkarni; and Madhuri Bolkar.



During the Deputy Mayor election, Sanap had to withdraw his candidature at the last moment after the BJP formed an alliance with Shiv Sena. Political circles had speculated that he might be given the Standing Committee Chairperson post as compensation, and that speculation has now proven true. Dr Dipali Kulkarni and Madhuri Bolkar, who were also in the race for the Mayor’s post until the end, had reportedly lobbied for the Chairperson’s position. However, the Maharashtra BJP ultimately finalised the name of Machhindra Sanap.



Standing Committee Strength

BJP: 9

Shiv Sena: 4

Nationalist Congress Party: 1

Shiv Sena (UBT): 2