Nashik: BJP Faces Backlash As Party Awards Dual Tickets To Three Families Despite Anti-Dynasty Stand | File

Nashik: The BJP, which often claims to oppose dynastic politics and the distribution of tickets to relatives of MLAs and MPs, has adopted a rather contradictory approach in Nashik, triggering widespread surprise and discontent. Despite there being 122 seats in the municipal corporation elections and claims of over a thousand aspirants, the party has allegedly pushed many loyal workers to face a “Katraj Ghat-like ordeal”, while bending rules to generously allot two tickets each to members of three select families.

What has further baffled party loyalists is the apparent “red carpet” welcome extended to individuals who have openly opposed local MLAs in the past.



Determined to retain power in the Nashik Municipal Corporation at any cost, the BJP adopted multiple strategies. In its bid to rule independently without power-sharing partners, it distanced itself from Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, effectively ending the Mahayuti alliance. Prior to this, several strong candidates from other parties were inducted into the BJP and accommodated with nominations. While Minister Girish Mahajan remarked that the party was now “housefull”, the imbalance created during the ticket distribution process seems to have gone unnoticed. Long-time loyalists such as Satish Sonawane, Shashi Jadhav, Varsha Bhalerao, Prashant Jadhav, and several others—along with many who were assured candidatures while joining the party—were excluded from the final list. The BJP even sidelined 22 sitting corporators from the previous term. In contrast, by allotting two tickets each to three families in the city, the party dashed the hopes of many committed workers.



From the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sudhakar Badgujar was inducted and granted a ticket along with his son Deepak. Similarly, Dinkar Patil, who switched from the MNS to the BJP at the eleventh hour, was awarded a ticket along with his son Amol. The Chumbhale family, which has experienced political warmth from various parties over time, also found favour with the BJP leadership—Kalpana Chumbhale and her brother-in-law Kailas were both given tickets. Notably, both Badgujar and Patil have, on several occasions, directly challenged MLA Seema Hire from the Nashik West constituency. Party circles are abuzz with murmurs that under the shield of “electability merit” and “internal party surveys”, the BJP leadership showed exceptional generosity towards these families by granting them dual candidatures.



In addition, several candidates with strong political backgrounds who migrated from other parties were also accommodated. Prominent among them are Prashant Dive, Yogita Hire, Rajendra Mahale, Aditi Pandey, Shahu Khaire, and Bablu Shelar—many of whom are heirs to established political families. Assessing their dominance in respective wards, the BJP inducted some of them months in advance and others at the last moment, completing the formalities of candidacy. However, in the process, the sentiments of those who have remained loyal to the party for years were undeniably overlooked.