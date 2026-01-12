 Nashik BJP Expels 60 Members For Anti-Party Activities In Municipal Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik BJP Expels 60 Members For Anti-Party Activities In Municipal Elections

Nashik BJP Expels 60 Members For Anti-Party Activities In Municipal Elections

Acting on clear directives from the BJP high command, strict disciplinary action has been taken against office-bearers and workers who worked against the party in the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, as well as those who contested the elections from other parties or as independents, informed City President Sunil Kedar.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Nashik BJP Expels 60 Members For Anti-Party Activities In Municipal Elections |

Nashik: Acting on clear directives from the BJP high command, strict disciplinary action has been taken against office-bearers and workers who worked against the party in the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, as well as those who contested the elections from other parties or as independents, informed City President Sunil Kedar.


Kedar stated that in the Bharatiya Janata Party, the interests of the organization and the party are always given priority over individual interests. Working against party-nominated candidates or violating party discipline will not be tolerated under any circumstances. This action is a firm step taken to strengthen discipline, unity, and organisational strength in future elections.


The expelled individuals are as follows:
Kamlesh Bodke, Amit Ghuge, Satish Sonawane, Poonam Sonawane, Ruchi Kumbharkar, Ashok Murtadak, Sunita Pingale, Shashikant Jadhav, Meera Handge, Ambadas Pagare, Alka Ahire, Mukesh Shahane, Pandit Aware, Rajesh Adhav, Anil Matale, Jitendra Chordiya, Sachin More, Dnyaneshwar Kakad, Dnyaneshwar Pingale, Charudatta Aher, Balasaheb Patil, Tushar Joshi, Sachin Handge, Prakash Dixit, Damodar Mankar, Ratan Kale, Rishikesh Aher, Rishikesh Dapse, Kailas Ahire, Satnam Rajput, Ganesh More, Smita Bodke, Yogita Raut, Anant Aute, Adv. Milind More, Rajshree Jadhav, Chanchal Sabale, Yamuna Ghuge, Balasaheb Ghuge, Sheela Bhagwat, Shankar Vidhate, Prem Patil, Vandana Manchanda, Ratna Satbhai, Yamuna Varade, Sanjay Gaikwad, Rishikesh Shirsath, Geeta Waghmare, Gulab Mali, Savita Gaykar, Nandini Jadhav, Kanhaiya Salve, Tulshi Marsale, Tushar Solunkhe, Dilip Datir, Sheela Bhagwat, Tulshiram Bhagwat, Sagar Deshmukh, Sonali Navale, and Eknath Navale.

FPJ Shorts
Union Budget 2026: Education Experts Urge Govt To Prioritise Quality & Infrastructure
Union Budget 2026: Education Experts Urge Govt To Prioritise Quality & Infrastructure
AI-Enabled Farm-Gate Quality, Traceability To Boost India’s Medicinal Plant Supply Chain
AI-Enabled Farm-Gate Quality, Traceability To Boost India’s Medicinal Plant Supply Chain
Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time
Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time
Lauren Bell Becomes New RCB Sensation In WPL 2026 - A Look At Stunning Pictures Of 25-Year-Old English Bowler
Lauren Bell Becomes New RCB Sensation In WPL 2026 - A Look At Stunning Pictures Of 25-Year-Old English Bowler
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik BJP Expels 60 Members For Anti-Party Activities In Municipal Elections

Nashik BJP Expels 60 Members For Anti-Party Activities In Municipal Elections

₹ 3000 'Ladki Bahin' Payout On Jan 14? Election Commission Orders Probe Into Viral Message Ahead...

₹ 3000 'Ladki Bahin' Payout On Jan 14? Election Commission Orders Probe Into Viral Message Ahead...

Identity Theft & Land Scams Rock Pune District: Residents Warned Amid Growing Financial Frauds In...

Identity Theft & Land Scams Rock Pune District: Residents Warned Amid Growing Financial Frauds In...

Pune: Scrap Fires Near EON IT Park Choke Kharadi, Residents Slam PMC Inaction

Pune: Scrap Fires Near EON IT Park Choke Kharadi, Residents Slam PMC Inaction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Inaugurates First Central Folk Arts Festival With Enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Inaugurates First Central Folk Arts Festival With Enthusiasm