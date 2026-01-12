Nashik BJP Expels 60 Members For Anti-Party Activities In Municipal Elections |

Nashik: Acting on clear directives from the BJP high command, strict disciplinary action has been taken against office-bearers and workers who worked against the party in the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, as well as those who contested the elections from other parties or as independents, informed City President Sunil Kedar.



Kedar stated that in the Bharatiya Janata Party, the interests of the organization and the party are always given priority over individual interests. Working against party-nominated candidates or violating party discipline will not be tolerated under any circumstances. This action is a firm step taken to strengthen discipline, unity, and organisational strength in future elections.



The expelled individuals are as follows:

Kamlesh Bodke, Amit Ghuge, Satish Sonawane, Poonam Sonawane, Ruchi Kumbharkar, Ashok Murtadak, Sunita Pingale, Shashikant Jadhav, Meera Handge, Ambadas Pagare, Alka Ahire, Mukesh Shahane, Pandit Aware, Rajesh Adhav, Anil Matale, Jitendra Chordiya, Sachin More, Dnyaneshwar Kakad, Dnyaneshwar Pingale, Charudatta Aher, Balasaheb Patil, Tushar Joshi, Sachin Handge, Prakash Dixit, Damodar Mankar, Ratan Kale, Rishikesh Aher, Rishikesh Dapse, Kailas Ahire, Satnam Rajput, Ganesh More, Smita Bodke, Yogita Raut, Anant Aute, Adv. Milind More, Rajshree Jadhav, Chanchal Sabale, Yamuna Ghuge, Balasaheb Ghuge, Sheela Bhagwat, Shankar Vidhate, Prem Patil, Vandana Manchanda, Ratna Satbhai, Yamuna Varade, Sanjay Gaikwad, Rishikesh Shirsath, Geeta Waghmare, Gulab Mali, Savita Gaykar, Nandini Jadhav, Kanhaiya Salve, Tulshi Marsale, Tushar Solunkhe, Dilip Datir, Sheela Bhagwat, Tulshiram Bhagwat, Sagar Deshmukh, Sonali Navale, and Eknath Navale.