Nashik-Bengaluru Flights To Start From September 10 | Pixabay

The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture has announced the commencement of regular flights from Nashik to Bengaluru by Indigo starting September 10. This development follows the continuous efforts of the Chamber's Aviation Committee to enhance connectivity between key cities for commercial and industrial growth.

Chamber President Lalit Gandhi, newly elected Vice President Sanjay Sonwane, and Aviation Committee member Manish Rawal followed up with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to facilitate this initiative. The launch of the Nashik-Bengaluru airline is expected to significantly benefit Nashik's trade and industrial sectors, particularly the IT industry.

The Aviation Committee has been actively working to connect industrially important cities across the country and the state through air services. These efforts have also led to the initiation of flight services from Nashik to Delhi and Jalgaon to Mumbai. The Chamber has been advocating for direct air services from Nashik to other key cities in India, including those in Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka, to bolster trade and industry growth.

Vice President Kantilal Chopra, newly elected Vice President Sanjay Sonwane, newly elected Branch Chairman Anju Singhal, and Executive Member Manish Rawal have made significant efforts to start the Nashik-Bangalore airline. Their persistent pursuit has culminated in this achievement, marking a significant milestone for Nashik's economic development.