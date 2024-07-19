 Nashik: Bank of India Organises Samjhauta Day for NPA Loan Settlements
This initiative is aimed at borrowers who have faced difficulties in repaying their loans due to business, medical, or other genuine reasons.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Bank of India branches, zones, and FGMOs across the country are organising a special Samjhauta Day on 26th July 2024 (Friday) to settle NPA loan accounts under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme at all its branches/zones. This initiative is aimed at borrowers who have faced difficulties in repaying their loans due to business, medical, or other genuine reasons.

The Bank of India offers special OTS schemes for small and medium-value accounts, providing substantial discounts to NPA borrowers. The bank has appealed to all NPA borrowers to come forward and take advantage of this golden opportunity to settle their NPA loan accounts on Samjhauta Day on Friday 26th July 2024.

Nashik: Bank of India Organises Samjhauta Day for NPA Loan Settlements

Nashik: Bank of India Organises Samjhauta Day for NPA Loan Settlements

