Nashik: Anti-Narcotics Squad Seizes MD Worth ₹3 Lakh In Panchavati Raid, Suspect Escapes | AI Representative

Nashik: The Anti-Narcotics Squad conducted a raid on Tuesday afternoon at Valmik Nagar in the Waghadi area and seized 100 grams of MD (Mephedrone) valued at approximately ₹3 lakh. The suspect fled the scene after realising that police were approaching.

The suspect has been identified as Ravi Raju Bhalerao, a resident of Valmik Nagar near Sailani Baba Chowk in Waghadi, Panchavati. A case has been registered against him at Panchavati police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police had received information that Bhalerao possessed narcotics at his home intended for sale. Acting on the information, a raid was conducted between 2.40 pm and 6.15 pm under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Ramdas Shelke.

During the search, a pale brown crystalline substance was discovered. Forensic team members Sakshi Kurhade, Assistant Chemical Analyst, and Yash Juneja, Scientific Assistant, conducted a preliminary examination. Weighing the substance on an electronic scale confirmed it to be 100 grams of MD.

The seized substance and the plastic bags used for packaging were sealed. A search is underway for Bhalerao, who managed to escape. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Bharat Genu Damble of the Anti-Narcotics Squad.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kirankumar Chavan and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Mitke. Senior Police Inspector Ramdas Shelke is handling the investigation.