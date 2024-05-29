Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha Vote Counting on June 4: Tight Security Measures Enforced | ANI

The counting of votes for the Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at the Warehouse in Ambad Industrial Estate.

To prevent crowding of supporters and candidates, as well as any untoward incidents, the City Police Commissionerate has planned strict police arrangements.

The ballot boxes, EVM machines for both constituencies, are stored in the strong room at the Warehouse. Security will be ensured by two units of the CRPF and two units of the SRPF, with the city police handling external security. Additional equipment and personnel will be deployed to facilitate the vote counting process. Only individuals with identity cards issued by the election department of the district administration will be allowed entry.

500 metre surrounding area sealed

To further ensure security, an area of approximately 500 meters around the warehouse will be closed to the general public. The roads leading to the warehouse will also be blocked, and vehicle entry will be prohibited. Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik, Deputy Commissioner Chandrakant Khandvi, who holds additional charge of the Special Branch, is leading the planning for this strict police deployment.

Voting for the Nashik and Dindori constituencies took place on May 20 in the city and district areas. Despite the scorching sun, voters turned out to exercise their rights. Both constituencies are witnessing close contests, with a three-way fight in Nashik and a two-way fight in Dindori, heightening the curiosity and anticipation among candidates and supporters.

Security at glance

- Date of Counting: June 4

- Location: Warehouse in Ambad Industrial Estate

- Access: Restricted to those with official ID cards

- 500-meter area sealed off

- Roads to the Warehouse blocked; alternative routes to be used

- Finalising strict police deployment