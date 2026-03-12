Nashik: Administration Prevents Child Marriage In Trimbakeshwar Taluka Village | Representational Image

Nashik: A child marriage that was taking place secretly on March 7 in Mauje Dapure of Trimbakeshwar taluka was prevented due to the promptness of the administration and local agencies. This action has sent an effective message about the prevention of child marriage.

After the administration received information that a child marriage was going to take place, the relevant agencies became active immediately. A joint team of the District Women and Child Development Department, officers and staff of Ghoti Police Station, the Village Child Protection Committee and village-level employees reached the planned wedding venue.

At this time, the girl's parents and groom were given detailed counselling about the penal provisions under the Child Marriage Prevention Act and legal, social and health consequences of underage marriage. Due to the calm and explanatory counselling by the administration, the concerned families agreed to cancel the marriage after recognising the seriousness of the situation.

Therefore, the pavilion, DJ and other preparations set up for the wedding were immediately removed. Also, the groom who came for the wedding was sent back. Due to this coordinated action, child marriage was successfully prevented.

Gram Panchayat Officer and Child Marriage Prevention Officer Swapnil Patil of Gram Panchayat Zarwad Budruk played a major role in this action. Apart from this, former Sarpanch Chandra Lohi, former Deputy Sarpanch Somnath Borade, Citizen in charge Manoj Borade, Chief Sevika Shweta Gadakh, Police Inspector Shinde-Patil of Ghoti Police Station, Police Sub-Inspector Uday Patil and Beat Havaldar Balasaheb Aher provided valuable cooperation. The Village Child Protection Committee, village-level employees, Anganwadi workers and local villagers also actively participated. Considering the situation in the boy's village, Gram Panchayat Officer Sharad Awhad also cooperated in the counselling.

The identity of the girl has been kept confidential in this entire action, and as per the law, her and her parents' names have not been disclosed. This operation was carried out under the guidance of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar. Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dr Varsha Fadol, Administrator Sandeep Khairnar and Group Development Officer Ravikant Sanap also received guidance.

This successful operation has once again shown the commitment of the administration towards the prevention of child marriage. With the cooperation of local machinery and villagers, child marriage has been prevented.