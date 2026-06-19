Nashik: ACB Traps Assistant Registrar's Chief Clerk Red-Handed For Taking ₹5,000 Bribe | Representative Image

Nashik: In a major action by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Sudhir Govind Wagh (49), a chief clerk at the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies office in Yeola, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 on Thursday.

Proceedings are underway to register a case against him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

According to officials, the complainant had approached the office for the renewal of Money Lending Licence No. 6. The accused had allegedly already accepted Rs 60,000 for the work and later demanded an additional Rs 7,000. Following negotiations, the amount was settled at Rs 5,000.

The complainant lodged a complaint with the ACB on June 16. Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police Swati Pawar.

On Thursday, Wagh accepted the bribe amount of ten Rs 500 notes from the complainant within the administrative premises of the Assistant Registrar’s office in Yeola, following which the ACB team apprehended him on the spot.

The operation was carried out by Police Head Constables Sharad Hebade and Yuvraj Khandvi, along with Police Constable Sameer Shaikh. The action was conducted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Bharat Tangde and Additional Superintendents of Police Madhav Reddy and Sunil Dorge.