Nashik: ABVP Sweeps MUHS Elections, Wins All Nine Student Union And Senate Seats |

Nashik: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) registered a resounding victory in the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, Student Union and Senate Elections 2026, winning all nine seats in a clean sweep.

ABVP candidates secured all six positions in the Student Union, including President, two Vice-Presidents, Secretary and two Joint Secretaries, along with all three seats in the Senate, recording a comprehensive 9-0 victory. With this result, ABVP established its dominance in the university elections, while the NIMA Students Forum suffered a major defeat.

Earlier, ABVP candidates had been elected unopposed to two key Student Union posts, President and Secretary. In the elections held for the remaining seven seats on Sept 1, all ABVP candidates emerged victorious, further consolidating the organisation’s hold over both the Student Union and the Senate of MUHS.

In the Senate elections, Laxmikant Honkals Mokashe (BHMS), Aditya Ramkisan Jaibhay (BDS) and Shubhankar Nitin Mangate (MBBS) were elected.

In the Student Union, Rohit Madhukar Mali (BPTH) was elected President. Yashraj Dhananjay Kakad (BPTH) and Mithilesh Shrikrishna Mahore (BAMS) were elected Vice-Presidents. Dnyaneshwar Raosaheb Andhale (BHMS) was elected Secretary, while Keshav Sharad Patil (BSc Nursing) and Devanshi Prashant Bhurane (BDS) were elected Joint Secretaries.

The election is considered significant from the perspective of student representation in Maharashtra’s medical education sector. By winning all nine seats in the Student Union and Senate, ABVP has demonstrated its organisational presence at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.

“This victory represents the triumph of nationalist thought and the faith reposed by students. It is recognition of ABVP’s work and its continuous struggle for students’ issues over the past 78 years. ABVP will remain committed to resolving the academic, administrative and all other issues faced by medical students at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences,” ABVP State Secretary Atharva Kulkarni said.