Nashik: 67th Maharashtra Day Marked With Flag Hoisting At Zilla Parishad | Sourced

Nashik: The 67th Foundation Day of the State of Maharashtra was celebrated in an atmosphere of great enthusiasm at the Nashik Zilla Parishad. The flag-hoisting ceremony was performed by the Chief Executive Officer and Administrator, Omkar Pawar, who also offered floral tributes to the portraits of eminent personalities. On this occasion, CEO Omkar Pawar extended his greetings for Maharashtra Day to all the officers and employees present.

Present at the event were Additional Chief Executive Officer Pratibha Sangamnere, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (General Administration) Mahesh Patil, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Gram Panchayat) Dr. Varsha Fadol, Additional Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Pradeep Chaudhary, Education Officer (Primary) Sailata Samleti, Education Officer (Planning) Saroj Jagtap, District Health Officer Dr. Rajendra Bagul, District Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Dr. Prashant Dharmadhikari, and Executive Engineer Pankaj Metkar, along with a large number of other officers and employees.