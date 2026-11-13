Nashik: ₹4 Crore Birsa Munda Memorial To Come Up Near Ozar Khed Dam |

Nashik: A grand memorial dedicated to revolutionary tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda will be constructed on five acres near Ozar Khed Dam in Dindori taluka of Nashik district. The project, which will feature a 21-foot statue, has received administrative approval for funding of ₹4 crore. Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan announced the project during a press conference at the Tribal Commissionerate.

The announcement comes ahead of the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, which is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. A special Janjatiya Gaurav Seva Saptah is also being organised across Nashik district from November 11 to 18, with various welfare and outreach initiatives planned for tribal communities.

Mahajan described Birsa Munda as a great revolutionary who fought for tribal rights over water, forests and land and inspired generations through his struggle against British rule.

The memorial project will include landscaping and tree plantation, along with the development of tourism facilities around Ozar Khed Dam. The initiative is expected to promote local tourism, generate employment and contribute to regional economic development. The district has also received incentive funding under the District Development Plan to promote tourism.

The Seva Week aims to ensure that government welfare schemes reach eligible tribal beneficiaries, including those living in remote settlements. Special camps will facilitate access to government documents, Aadhaar services, healthcare, nutrition awareness, employment opportunities and financial assistance. Beneficiaries selected under the Nucleus Budget Scheme will receive cheques, while memorial cleaning drives and Deepotsav will also be organised.

Mahajan said the administration was committed to ensuring that every eligible tribal family receives the benefits of housing, education, healthcare, agriculture and economic empowerment schemes. He added that no citizen would be deprived of basic facilities merely because of a small population in their area. The development of Udhamal in Surgana taluka is also being undertaken under the State's Astro Tourism Policy.

Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Assistant Collector and Project Officer Arpita Thube, Dr Kashmira Sankhye, NMC Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap and Laxman Savji were present.