Nashik: 32-Year-Old Man Drowns In Godavari River Near Goda Park |

Nashik: A 32-year-old man drowned in the Godavari River near the jogging track in the Goda Park area on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Shubham Maruti Pawar (32), a resident of Pratham Row Bungalow, Samarth Nagar, Peth Road (behind Sharad Pawar Market Yard).

According to the police, Shubham Pawar was found unconscious in the river near the Goda Park jogging track around 1 pm on Wednesday. His cousin, Nilesh Nandu Gunjal, with the help of locals, immediately rushed him to the District Civil Hospital.

However, the attending medical officer, Dr Gangurde, examined him and declared him dead. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Panchvati Police Station.

The sudden death of the young man has cast a pall of gloom over the Samarth Nagar and Peth Road areas. Police Constable SS Baviskar is conducting further investigation into the matter.