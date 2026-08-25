Nashik: 17-Year-Old Attempts Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Ex-Boyfriend And His Girlfriend | Representative image

Nashik: A 17-year-old girl attempted suicide by hanging herself at her home in Pinglenagar, in the Peth Road area. It is alleged that the incident was triggered by mental harassment inflicted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. A case has been registered against the duo at the Mhasrul Police Station.

According to the police, the victim had befriended the suspect, Dishant Ahire, while she was studying in the tenth grade. Subsequently, Dishant entered into a relationship with another girl named Khushi. He then began ignoring the victim and subjected her to mental harassment, telling her to "forget about me; I am with Khushi." Khushi also repeatedly harassed the victim and threatened her to stay away from Dishant.

Driven by constant harassment and mental stress, the girl attempted suicide by hanging herself in the bedroom of her Pinglenagar home on the evening of August 11. Initially, there was uncertainty regarding the nature of the death; however, the facts came to light during the police investigation following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother.

On August 23, a case was registered at the Mhasrul Police Station against Dishant Ahire and Khushi (both residents of Nashik) for abetting the suicide of a minor girl. Police Sub-Inspector Mhaske is conducting further investigations under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Atul Dahake. The process of arresting both suspects is currently underway.