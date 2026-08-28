Nashik: 11 Students From Peth Stranded In Nepal, All Reportedly Safe |

ashik: Eleven students from Peth taluka in Nashik district have reportedly been stranded in Kathmandu, Nepal, following severe flooding and disruption caused by adverse weather conditions. According to preliminary information, all the students are safe.

The students, who are residents of the Peth area, were in Nepal when the worsening weather situation disrupted transportation and communication services in several parts of the country. The Nashik district administration and disaster management authorities have initiated efforts to ensure their safe return.

Authorities are reportedly in contact with the stranded students and are coordinating with the Indian Embassy and other concerned agencies in Nepal. Necessary assistance is being extended to them, while arrangements for their return will be made as soon as travel and other conditions permit.

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The 11 students stranded in Kathmandu have been identified as Arjun Ganpat Shinde, Rohit Chandrakant Shinde, Vishal Jalindar Shinde, Rupesh Mukund Ghonge, Abhishek Rajendra Pawar, Akash Krishna Kotulkar, Om Rajendra Shinde, Piyush Vijay Shinde, Ayush Somnath Shinde, Karan Shivaji Shinde and Shubham Bholenath Shinde.

Meanwhile, the Nashik district administration has appealed to families of any other citizens from the district who may be stranded in Nepal to immediately contact the authorities and provide necessary details. The district disaster management machinery has been activated, and coordination is underway with the state and central governments as well as concerned agencies in Nepal.

With the flood situation in Nepal continuing to affect normal life and transportation, the families of the 11 students are anxiously awaiting their safe return.