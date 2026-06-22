Nanded Water Crisis: Collector Warns Of Criminal Action Against Illegal Water Pumping | Representational Image

Nanded: The Nanded district administration has warned of strict criminal action against anyone found illegally pumping water from dams, reservoirs, lakes and other public water sources as the district faces declining water levels due to poor rainfall.

District Collector Rahul Kardile said complaints have been received about the unauthorised extraction of water using electric pumps and other equipment from reserved water bodies. He said such activities could affect drinking water supply and worsen the water scarcity situation in the district.

According to the Water Resources Department's report dated June 18, only 228.39 million cubic metres (MCM) of usable water, or 31.40 per cent of the total storage capacity, is available across 104 minor and medium irrigation projects in the district. During the same period last year, the available storage stood at 251.01 MCM, or 34.51 per cent.

Kardile said the decline in water storage highlights the possibility of a more severe water crisis if rainfall remains below expectations.

He clarified that extracting water from public water sources without permission is illegal under the provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, the Maharashtra Irrigation Act, 1976, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The collector warned that officials will confiscate illegal pumps, disconnect electricity connections used for unauthorised water extraction and initiate penal as well as criminal proceedings against those involved.

He also appealed to citizens to help protect public water sources and immediately report any instances of illegal water pumping to the district administration.