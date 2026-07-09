Nanded: Flyover Collapses On Nanded-Latur Highway, Raises Questions Over Construction Quality

Nanded: A portion of a flyover (bridge) near Vishnupuri on the Nanded-Latur highway collapsed on Thursday morning, triggering concerns over the quality of the work. No casualties were reported in the incident.



The collapsed section of the flyover (bridge) was located near Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology at Vishnupuri, a busy area on the outskirts of Nanded. The lower side portion of the flyover suddenly gave way, creating panic among commuters and residents in the vicinity.



Vishnupuri is one of the busiest stretches around Nanded, housing the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University and several educational institutions. The highway witnesses heavy vehicular movement throughout the day.



The incident has raised questions over the safety standards and construction quality, as work on the road project is still underway. Residents have demanded a detailed inquiry into the collapse and strict action against those responsible.



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The incident comes days after a landslide-like mishap on the Mumbai-Pune highway, intensifying concerns over the safety of major infrastructure projects. Locals have urged authorities to conduct an immediate structural safety audit of the flyover and undertake necessary repairs on priority.



"On the Nanded-Latur highway, right in front of the SGS College, a portion of the bridge, which is made of murum (soil/gravel), has caved in. Upon receiving this information, we immediately coordinated with the concerned contractor and initiated the repair work.

Their technician claims that an earthquake occurred early Thursday morning, which might be the reason behind this collapse.

We appeal to the public to note that we have closed both this side of the service road and the upper bridge. Please do not use this route. Kindly follow and use only the diverted routes designated by the police," said police inspector Omkant Chincholkar.

The commuters who were passing by on a two-wheeler sustained injuries to their legs. They have been taken to the hospital for treatment, but their injuries are minor, and they are out of danger, the police official added.