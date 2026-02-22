Nanded: Crores In Alleged Irregularities Surface In Shahpur Gram Panchayat, Probe Ordered | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nanded: The district administration has launched an inquiry into alleged large-scale financial irregularities amounting to crores of rupees in Shahpur Gram Panchayat in Deglur taluka. The alleged misappropriation is said to have occurred over a prolonged period between 2009 and 2025. The action follows sustained allegations raised by the social organisation Jagruk Hou, as well as detailed media reports highlighting the issue.

According to available information, the gram panchayat officially showed substantial expenditure on various development works undertaken under different government schemes during the period in question. However, ground-level verification reportedly revealed that only a limited number of these works were actually executed in the village, raising serious questions about the utilisation of public funds.

Social activist HK Potdar, along with members of Jagruk Hou, gathered documentary evidence through applications filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The documents included audit reports, expenditure statements and other official government records, which allegedly pointed towards discrepancies and possible financial misconduct. Despite submitting multiple complaints to the concerned authorities over the years, no concrete action was taken earlier, sources claimed.

The matter gained momentum after media reports brought the alleged irregularities to public attention. Subsequently, the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad issued formal orders directing an inquiry. Acting on these instructions, the Deglur Panchayat Samiti initiated a preliminary investigation on February 20.

As part of the probe, appointed inquiry officers are scheduled to visit Shahpur Gram Panchayat on February 24 to conduct on-site inspections and verify records. They have been instructed to submit a detailed inquiry report within seven days, after which further action is expected based on the findings, officials said.