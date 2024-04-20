Nanded: 8 Candidates Served Notices For Election Expenditure

A total of 23 candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha election for the Nanded constituency. A meeting to scrutinise the expenditure of the candidates during the elections was held on Thursday in the presence of both election expenditure inspectors. Discrepancies and irregularities were discovered in the election expenditure details of eight candidates, leading to notices being issued to all of them.

Dr. Dineshkumar Jangid, Magpen Bhutiya, the expenditure cell chief Dr. Janardan Pakwane, and all 23 candidates attended the meeting.

Dr. Pakwane stated that irregularities were detected in the expenditure of the eight candidates, prompting the issuance of notices. The candidates were instructed to provide clarifications on the notices within 48 hours. Failure to respond to the notices will result in the expenditure being included in the candidates' accounts. The next meeting regarding expenditure is scheduled for April 24, he added.