MVA Govt Should Come To Power In Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse Prays To Lord Ganesha | File

"The people of the state are suffering from various problems, and the current Mahayuti government has no time to address them. For the welfare of the people, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should come into power in the future," former minister Eknath Khadse prayed to Lord Ganesha at his residence.

After resigning from the NCP, Khadse is on the path to joining the BJP. He travelled to Delhi to meet BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah. However, Khadse has alleged that due to opposition from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan, his entry into the BJP was not announced.

Khadse mentioned that he campaigned for the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections on behalf of his daughter-in-law, Raksha Khadse. However, he now supports the NCP (SP) to make his daughter Rohini an MLA. "Khadse is playing both sides. Why has Sharad Pawar not accepted his resignation? Khadse has become an MLA from the NCP but has not resigned from his position," Mahajan questioned.

Meanwhile, Khadse remarked, "For the past few months, the experience with the Mahayuti government has not been good. Ever since they came to power, they have been playing politics. I have no objection to the fact that thousands of crores are allocated for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, but this money could have been better used for constructing dams and roads."