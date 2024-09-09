 MVA Govt Should Come To Power In Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse Prays To Lord Ganesha
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMVA Govt Should Come To Power In Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse Prays To Lord Ganesha

MVA Govt Should Come To Power In Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse Prays To Lord Ganesha

After resigning from the NCP, Khadse is on the path to joining the BJP. He travelled to Delhi to meet BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah. However, Khadse has alleged that due to opposition from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan, his entry into the BJP was not announced

Vijay PathakUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
MVA Govt Should Come To Power In Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse Prays To Lord Ganesha | File

"The people of the state are suffering from various problems, and the current Mahayuti government has no time to address them. For the welfare of the people, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should come into power in the future," former minister Eknath Khadse prayed to Lord Ganesha at his residence.

After resigning from the NCP, Khadse is on the path to joining the BJP. He travelled to Delhi to meet BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah. However, Khadse has alleged that due to opposition from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan, his entry into the BJP was not announced.

Read Also
Who Is Bapusaheb Pathare? Pune BJP Leader To Join NCP (SP) & Contest From Vadgaon Sheri Assembly...
article-image

Khadse mentioned that he campaigned for the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections on behalf of his daughter-in-law, Raksha Khadse. However, he now supports the NCP (SP) to make his daughter Rohini an MLA. "Khadse is playing both sides. Why has Sharad Pawar not accepted his resignation? Khadse has become an MLA from the NCP but has not resigned from his position," Mahajan questioned.

Meanwhile, Khadse remarked, "For the past few months, the experience with the Mahayuti government has not been good. Ever since they came to power, they have been playing politics. I have no objection to the fact that thousands of crores are allocated for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, but this money could have been better used for constructing dams and roads."

FPJ Shorts
Rashmika Mandanna Suffers From Minor Accident, Shares Health Update: 'Life Is Super Fragile & Short'
Rashmika Mandanna Suffers From Minor Accident, Shares Health Update: 'Life Is Super Fragile & Short'
NEET PG 2024: All India 50% Quota Scorecards To Be Released Tomorrow; All You Need To Know!
NEET PG 2024: All India 50% Quota Scorecards To Be Released Tomorrow; All You Need To Know!
Kamal Haasan's House Of Khaddar Supports Sustainable Fashion With 'Sutura' Collection At New York Fashion Week 2024
Kamal Haasan's House Of Khaddar Supports Sustainable Fashion With 'Sutura' Collection At New York Fashion Week 2024
Kangana Ranaut Sells Her Mumbai's Bandra Bungalow For ₹32 Crore Amid Emergency Row
Kangana Ranaut Sells Her Mumbai's Bandra Bungalow For ₹32 Crore Amid Emergency Row
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganeshotsav In Nashik: Police Issues Guidelines For Dhol-Tasha Pathaks; Here's All You Need To Know

Ganeshotsav In Nashik: Police Issues Guidelines For Dhol-Tasha Pathaks; Here's All You Need To Know

Marathwada News: Water Released from Jayakwadi Gates; 21.98L Voters in Six Constituencies in Beed...

Marathwada News: Water Released from Jayakwadi Gates; 21.98L Voters in Six Constituencies in Beed...

MVA Govt Should Come To Power In Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse Prays To Lord Ganesha

MVA Govt Should Come To Power In Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse Prays To Lord Ganesha

Aurangabad: Man Claiming to Be MP’s Nephew Fined ₹3,000 After Confrontation with Police at...

Aurangabad: Man Claiming to Be MP’s Nephew Fined ₹3,000 After Confrontation with Police at...

Pune: Shinde Govt Has No Vision, People Must Oust It In Assembly Polls, Says NCP (SP) State Chief...

Pune: Shinde Govt Has No Vision, People Must Oust It In Assembly Polls, Says NCP (SP) State Chief...