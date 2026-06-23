MSRTC Issues Smart Cards To 2.18 Lakh Women & Senior Citizens In Beed

MSRTC Bus | Representative Image | File

Beed: More than 2.18 lakh women, senior citizens and super senior citizens in Beed district have registered for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Smart Card, which will become mandatory for availing concessional bus travel from August 1, 2026.

The smart card initiative has been introduced to make passenger services more transparent, accessible and digitally managed. Across Maharashtra, nearly 57 lakh beneficiaries have registered for the scheme, of whom around 25 lakh smart cards have already been activated.

According to MSRTC, 2,18,404 passengers in the Beed division had registered for the smart card as of June 18, while 1,78,682 cards had already been activated. Smart cards for the remaining registered beneficiaries are currently being prepared and distributed.

To ensure a smooth distribution process and prevent inconvenience to passengers, the Beed division has set up 224 MSRTC Smart Card distribution centres across urban and rural areas. The centres have been made operational to enable eligible beneficiaries to obtain their cards with ease.

The MSRTC has also warned that no irregularities in the distribution process will be tolerated. If any authorised agent or distribution centre is found charging more than the prescribed fee, strict action will be initiated. Authorities said the licence of the concerned distribution centre will be cancelled immediately if complaints of overcharging are found to be genuine.

Appealing to women, senior citizens and super senior citizens to collect their cards without delay, Anuja Sanjay Dusane, Divisional Controller, MSRTC Beed, said the smart card system has been introduced to ensure eligible passengers receive government travel concessions seamlessly while bringing greater transparency and modernisation to ticketing and passenger management.

Dusane urged all registered beneficiaries to collect and activate their smart cards before August 1, when the cards will become mandatory for availing fare concessions on MSRTC buses.