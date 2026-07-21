Mother’s Immediate Reaction After 10-Year-Old Reveals Dark Secret In Bhor: Pune Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Step-Daughter

Property Dispute Turns Violent; 62-Year-Old Man Booked For Attacking Elder Brother With Wooden Stool In Pune | Crime (Representative Image)

Pune: A 30-year-old daily wage labourer was arrested by Rajgad Police in Bhor tehsil near Pune for allegedly sexually assaulting his 10-year-old stepdaughter over two consecutive days.

The incident took place on 17th and 18th July when the victim was left alone at home while her family members were away at work. The family had recently relocated to Bhor from another district to look for employment.

The crime came to light after the young girl’s health began to deteriorate due to physical pain. She broke down and narrated her ordeal to her mother upon her return.

With the help of local residents, the victim's mother immediately approached the Rajgad Police Station to file a complaint. A special police team led by Senior Police Inspector Santosh Jadhav raided the suspect's location and took him into custody.

Police said the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. Case charges have been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act alongside relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The 10-year-old girl was admitted to a nearby government hospital for treatment and medical examination. Police Sub-Inspector Ajit Patil is currently handling further legal investigation into the case.

The incident has sparked widespread anger among local citizens in Bhor taluka, leading to calls for severe punishment against the perpetrator.