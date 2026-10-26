‘Modi Govt Is Using EC To Control Elections’ And Vote Bank’, Congress MLA Srinivas Mane Demands PM’s Accountability, CEC’s Resignation |

Pune: Karnataka Congress MLA and Pune City District Congress observer, Srinivas Mane on Monday accused the BJP-led government of exerting pressure on the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the poll body was functioning in a one-sided manner.

CEC's Resignation Demanded

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Pune as part of the nationwide ‘Save Vote, Save Country’ campaign, Mane demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take responsibility.

Mane alleged, “Whatever is considered illegal and corrupt is going on in the Election Commission under the shadow of the Prime Minister,” while he also claimed that the constitutional right to vote was being undermined. He said the Congress and other Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, had raised concerns about alleged irregularities in the electoral process with supporting evidence.

Election Commission's Functioning Questioned

He said, “When mistakes are taking place in the Election Commission, when it is functioning in a one-sided manner, and people are demanding resignations, a person who has faith in the Constitution should not hesitate to step down.”

He further alleged that the CEC’s refusal to resign indicated pressure from the Prime Minister. Mane also questioned the ECI’s refusal to provide data and evidence sought by the Congress, asserting that the party had a right to access such information.

Congress Raises Concerns Over SIR

Clarifying the party’s position on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Mane said the Congress was not opposed to the revision process itself but was concerned about the addition and deletion of voters. He claimed that the party had managed to protect two constituencies in Karnataka from the alleged irregularities.

On the political impact of the campaign, Mane claimed that public support for Modi was declining and said people were gradually becoming aware of alleged electoral irregularities.

“The younger generation feels that it has been left stranded. There are no jobs, no future and no economic growth in this country. The governance needs to change,” he said, expressing confidence that more people would eventually oppose the BJP government.

Mane also announced that the Congress and the INDIA bloc would hold a protest at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1, demanding accountability and raising concerns over electoral transparency and democracy.