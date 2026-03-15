Misconceptions About Politicians Must Be Cleared: Rahul Narwekar In Nashik

Misconceptions About Politicians Must Be Cleared Says Rahul Narwekar; ‘Efficient MP Award’ Presented To Omraje Nimbalkar | Sourced

Nashik: Misconceptions that have developed among the younger generation about politics and politicians need to be addressed and corrected, said Rahul Narwekar. He added that organisations like Nashik Sarvajanik Vachanalaya are setting a good example by recognising and honouring those who perform well in public life.



The ‘Efficient MP Award’, instituted in memory of the late Madhavrao Limaye by Nashik Sarvajanik Vachanalaya, was presented to Omraje Nimbalkar at the hands of Narwekar. The award comprised a shawl, a coconut, a memento and a cash prize of ₹50,000.



Among those present on the occasion were Rajabhau Waje, Seema Hiray, Mayor Himagauri Aher-Adke and former corporator Sachin Mahajan, along with several office-bearers. The programme was presided over by the Savana president, Prof. Dilip Phadke.



Nimbalkar was honoured in recognition of his work in Parliament, initiatives taken for the development of his constituency, and his stand on issues affecting the common people.

Praising Nimbalkar’s work, Narwekar said that public representatives must continuously work to fulfil the expectations of the people. He also appreciated the efforts of the Nashik Sarvajanik Vachanalaya, saying that the institution plays an important role in shaping public thought and helping remove misconceptions about politics.



Responding to the honour, Nimbalkar said the award belongs to the sincere people of Dharashiv and expressed his determination to continue prioritising development works. He also spoke about his political journey, which began after the assassination of his father.