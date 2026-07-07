Minister Girish Mahajan Visits Igatpuri & Trimbakeshwar; Directs Authorities To Stay On High Alert | Video | X / @girishdmahajan

Nashik: In view of the forecast warning of a possible cloudburst in the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar region on July 7, the state government has stepped up preparedness. Acting on the directions of , the district administration has been instructed to remain on high alert and implement immediate precautionary measures.

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State Disaster Management Minister left Mumbai for Nashik on Monday night and conducted an inspection of the vulnerable Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar areas. During the visit, he reviewed flood mitigation measures, including ongoing efforts to improve water drainage in low-lying locations that are prone to waterlogging.



The minister also sought updates on the precautionary relocation of residents from areas facing a potential risk due to heavy rainfall. In Igatpuri, he inspected preparations along the Mumbai–Nashik Highway to ensure that waterlogging does not disrupt traffic. Officials from the municipal council and district administration briefed him on the preventive measures being undertaken.

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At Igatpuri, Tehsildar Abhijit Baravkar, the Chief Officer of the Municipal Council, the Municipal President, and officials from various departments were present during the inspection.

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Later, at Trimbakeshwar, Mahajan reviewed the situation with Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, and Superintendent of Police Dr. Swami. He inspected sensitive locations and directed the administration to take all necessary measures to ensure public safety. Tehsildar Ganesh Jadhav, Municipal Chief Officer Govind Jadhav, and local representatives also attended the visit.