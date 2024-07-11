Meet Ramesh Mohite, Ex-Indian Army Officer Who Teaches Mandarin In Solapur (WATCH VIDEO) | Gaurav Kadam

At 85 years of age, while many might struggle with daily tasks, Ramesh Mohite, a former officer of the Indian Army, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Maharashtra Police Force, is actively teaching. Remarkably, he teaches Mandarin, an unconventional language, in the city of Solapur in Maharashtra.

Watch Video:

"I retired as an Assistant Police Inspector after serving in various capacities, including the CBI and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). I also took part in the 1962 and 1965 Indo-Sino wars. During my time in Delhi, I studied Mandarin. After retirement, I returned to my hometown, Solapur. Coincidentally, the Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis Memorial was under construction here. When I realised that it would be possible to teach Mandarin here, I began giving lessons on the subject. It’s been 10 years now," Mohite said.

'Many want to learn at least one foreign language in their lifetime'

Discussing Solapur's interest in Mandarin, Mohite explained, "There are many who want to study at least one foreign language in their lifetime. However, there's also a business motivation behind Mandarin's growing popularity here. Previously, a significant amount of Chinese electronic goods came here, but there was no one to understand the language or negotiate purchases. Chinese cotton products were also gaining traction in Solapur. Consequently, local traders and businessmen decided to learn Mandarin. Now, carpets from Solapur are exported all the way to China, all thanks to this language acquisition."

Talking about his classes, he shared, "Currently, I teach from 10:30am to 12:30pm, with about 20 students in each batch. Mostly, engineers prefer to learn Mandarin."

'India and China can rule the world together'

Addressing the current geopolitical situation between India and China, Mohite offered his perspective. He stated, "India and China are the only two countries with the potential to rule the world, primarily due to their vast population. There are many commonalities between our nations. If we were to unite, no other country would dare challenge us."

He continued, "While the border standoff is a complex issue, it's important to recognise that the Chinese people understand India's significance as their largest market. Therefore, it's inevitable that both sides will need to work towards a peaceful resolution and foster cordial relations, sooner rather than later."