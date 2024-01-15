Marathwada: Sanjay Bansode, Dhananjay Munde Address Mahayuti Rallies In Latur, Beed |

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Bansode appealed to people on Sunday to strengthen the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and make a resolve to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term.

Addressing a rally of Mahayuti partners in Latur, Bansode said the PM is working for the development of all castes and religions.

"Workers of Shiv Sena (Shinde), BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP should strengthen the Mahayuti at the district, tehsil, village and booth levels," the minister of sports and youth welfare said.

लातूर मधील गिरवलकर मंगल कार्यालय येथे राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस, भाजपा, शिवसेना व महायुतीच्या सर्व घटक पक्षांच्यावतीने आयोजित जिल्हास्तरीय मित्र पक्ष संमेलन व पदाधिकारी मेळाव्याप्रसंगी उपस्थित राहिलो. पुढील काळात गाफील न राहता एकदिलाने काम करूया आणि महायुतीचा विजय खेचून आणूया pic.twitter.com/Kdi3A5r0WU — Sanjay Bansode Official (@BansodeSpeaks) January 14, 2024

While Uddhav Thackeray never stepped out of his residence when he was the chief minister during the COVID-19 pandemic, his deputy Ajit Pawar worked round-the-clock to help people, Bansode said and also hailed the leadership of incumbent chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Bansode also claimed that the erstwhile MVA government created hurdles in the implementation of a water grid scheme for the Marathwada region, announced by Devendra Fadnavis when he was the chief minister.

He said Modi should become PM again given the development works and welfare schemes launched by his government over the last ten years.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde addressed a Mahayuti rally in Beed.

"PM Narendra Modi has worked to elevate the country's name on the global stage. He will lead the country for the third consecutive time, while Beed district will be represented by the Mahayuti candidate for the third time with a record number of votes," he said.

"It was the dream of Late Gopinathrao Munde to eradicate the backwardness of Beed district. We are working towards realising this dream. We will collaborate through the central and state governments to ensure that funds amounting to crores of rupees will come to the district, eliminating the identity of drought-stricken and backward areas," he added.