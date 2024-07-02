Marathwada News: 4 On Their Way To Nanded Killed In Accident, 24-Yr-Old Youth Ends Life In Bidkin |

Four persons were killed and one was injured when their car rammed into a truck on a highway in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Monday, police said. The accident occurred on Nagpur-Tuljapur highway in Kalambh taluka in the morning, an official said. The victims were driving down from Punjab to Takhat Hazur Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded, he said. The car rammed into the truck from behind, killing four occupants, the official said. Bhajan Kaur (60), Balvir Kaur (74), Tejindra Singh (39) and driver Suraj Singh (44) died, while one person sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

24-yr-old youth ends life in Bidkin

A youth ended life in Ramnagar in Bidkin area. The incident came to the fore on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Akshay Sainath Pawar (24, Ramnagar, Bidkin). He was alone at his home on Sunday night when he killed himself. The nearby residents noticed it and immediately informed the Bidkin police. The police rushed to the spot and removed and took him to the rural hospital, where the medical officers declared him dead upon arrival. The reason for suicide could not be known. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Bidkin police while the police are further investigating the case.