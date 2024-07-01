Marathwada News: 14 Gates of Nanded Dam Opened After SC Verdict, 3 From Jalna Cheat Man Of ₹8 Lakh | Pixabay

14 gates of Babli Dam in Nanded district were opened in compliance with a Supreme Court directive on Monday. Approximately 0.219 TMC (0.622 million cubic meters) of water from the dam, as mandated by the court, flew into Telangana. The opening process commenced with the first gate between 9am and10 am, followed by the gradual opening of the remaining thirteen gates throughout the day.

Read Also Pune Porsche Crash Case: Cops Plan To Move SC Against Release Of Juvenile Accused

3 from Jalna cheat man of ₹8 lakh

The police in Solapur have filed a case against Nirmala Randhir Pardeshi, Randhir Tulshiram Pardeshi, and Abdul Majeed Khan of Jalna for defrauding Venkatesh Nagnath Chaugule of ₹8 lakh. Chaugule, a resident of Ashok Chowk, in Solapur, filed a complaint alleging that the trio promised him a clerk position at the State Bank of India over four years, beginning in 2020. The case, registered at Jailroad Police Station, highlights the susceptibility of job seekers to fraudulent schemes. Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the scam and bring justice to the victimised individuals seeking legitimate employment opportunities.