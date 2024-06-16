Marathwada: Agriculture Department Cracks Down on Fraud Seed and Fertilizer Dealers

The agriculture department has taken a strict stand against the seed and fertilizer dealers for black marketing of the seeds. Cases have been registered against seven dealers from Jalna, Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar involved in selling seeds to the farmers at higher prices. The seed and fertilizer dealers are in chaos after the action taken by the agriculture department and lodged complaints with the police against the dealers.

The government has issued orders that the cotton seeds should be sold at ₹864 per kit. However, the dealer sells these kits at a higher price. The government has directed that cases should be registered against the dealers under the essential commodities act if found selling the seeds at higher prices.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Agriculture department sent dummy customers to various seed shops at Jalna, Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Dyaneshwar Kale was found selling cotton seeds without permit and at higher prices in Vaijapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Hence, a case was registered against him with the Vaijapur police.

Similarly, action was taken in Gangapur against Akash Appasaheb Sukase, Bhushan Rameshwar patil, Vishal Babasaheb Pathe and Pawan Sopan Borkar for possessing bogus seeds.

Action was taken in Gevrai in Beed district against Ramesh Prabhakar Darke for selling seeds at higher prices. A case has been registered with the Gevrai police station.

MS Green Fertilizers was found selling cotton seeds at Ghansavangi in Jalna district without permit. A case has been registered with the Tirthpuri police station.

Similarly, seed dealers Anil Gaikwad and Pandurang Shelke were booked in Ambad in Jalna district.

A dealer from Gujarat Pareshkumar Patel and his associates sent cotton seeds through courier services at Paithan without permit. A case has been registered with the Paithan police station.

Agriculture officers A P Gawali, P K Wadkute, Dharmanath Kakade and others executed the action.