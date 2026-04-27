Maratha Community in Latur Protests Against Bageshwar Baba's Remarks on Shivaji Maharaj, Hits Chappals and Kicks Posters; Demands Apology

Latur: Members of the Maratha community on Monday staged a protest in Latur following controversial comments made by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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The protest was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Latur's Udgir. Visuals shared online showed members of the Maratha community raising slogans and holding banners with the picture of Shastri. At one point, some members were also seen hitting the poster with chappals and kicking it with their feet. Condemning the remarks, they also demanded an apology for his statements.

Remarks made by Bageshwar Baba

The protest followed Shastri's recent statement in Nagpur, where he claimed that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, after fighting several battles, had offered his kingdom to Samarth Ramdas, saying he was tired and wanted the saint to take charge for some time. Shastri allegedly said that Shivaji Maharaj had approached 'his guru,' Samarth Ramdas, after years of warfare and expressed a desire to renounce his responsibilities and rest.

Moreover, Shastri also claimed that Samarth Ramdas placed the crown offered to him by Chhatrapati Shivaji back on his head and instructed him to continue governing, reminding him that true service lies in fulfilling one’s responsibilities despite personal exhaustion. Shastri is a spiritual leader and head of the Bageshwar Dham Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

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