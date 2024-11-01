Man Arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for Possessing Illegal Firearm and Causing Panic |

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police arrested a man for possessing a country-made pistol and wandering in the Kaigaon area with the intention to panic the people on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Kailash alias Kalyan Dattatray Gavhane (Mangalapur, Nevasa).

The LCB team received information that a man was wandering in the old Kaigaon area with a pistol, intending to create terror among the people. The police team immediately rushed to the spot and arrested the man on Old Kaigaon – Gangapur Road on Thursday evening. During the search, a country-made pistol and four live cartridges were found in his pocket. The weapon has been seized, and a case has been registered against Gavhane with the Gangapur police station.

The police action was executed by PI Satish Wagh, API Pawan Ingale, Walmik Nikam, Namdev Shirsat, Anand Ghateshwar, Yogesh Tarmale, Sanjay Tandale, and others.