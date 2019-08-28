Make Ganpatis tax-free, demand Pune mandals

Pune: The growing popularity of the Ganpati festival invariably gets more and more people visiting cities in Maharashtra during the ten day period. The festival has been growing every year in Pune and local residents and high number of tourists visit every year during the festival period.

The Pune Ganesh mandals have written to the Pune Municipal Corporation urging them to relieve the mandals from all municipal taxes. The mandals have asked for the exemption from for the beautified arch, the elaborate gates and so on.

This proposal also has been tabled by Corporator Hemant Rasne before the standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation, asking for exemption of taxes for Ganesh mandals. However, there was no scope for discussion as the standing committee meeting was adjourned.

Rasne said, “Since the devotees and tourists come only with the sentiment of religion and devotion, they have no selfish motives hence I believe the mandals should be exempted of municipal taxes.”