Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversaries Celebrated In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | AI Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various programmes were organised at the Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Nidhi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to mark the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. On this occasion, floral tributes were offered to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri to pay homage to them.

Ideals of Gandhi and Shastri

Mahatma Gandhi propagated the message of truth, non-violence, self-reliance, and social unity, while Lal Bahadur Shastri set an example of simplicity, honesty, and service to the nation. Dignitaries present on the occasion emphasised the need for today's generation to emulate their ideals.

Japanese delegation visits memorial

Meanwhile, a Japanese delegation visited the Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Nidhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The delegation reviewed Gandhi's ideas and his philosophy of non-violence, as well as the various initiatives undertaken by Gandhi Smarak Nidhi. Discussions were held regarding India-Japan friendship, Gandhian thought, and the message of peace.

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Office-bearers and activists of the Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, prominent figures from the social sector, citizens, and members of the Japanese delegation attended the event. During the programme, the message of peace, non-violence, and humanity was conveyed while highlighting Gandhian ideals.

Dignitaries attend programme

Dr D S Kote presided over, while the guest of honour was Dr Ranjan Dani. Chandrakant Chavan conducted the proceedings of the function.