 Maharashtra: West Bengal Photographer Dies During 'Ringan' Ceremony Of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi in Malshiras
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra: West Bengal Photographer Dies During 'Ringan' Ceremony Of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi in Malshiras

Maharashtra: West Bengal Photographer Dies During 'Ringan' Ceremony Of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi in Malshiras

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Akluj Police Station

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: West Bengal Photographer Dies During 'Ringan' Ceremony Of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi in Malshiras | Facebook/KalyanChattopadhyay

A freelance travel photographer from West Bengal, Kalyan Chattopadhyay (48), who had come to cover the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi, died after suffering injuries in an accident that occurred during the 'Ringan' ceremony in Malshiras taluka in Solapur district.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday afternoon at about 3:30pm as the horses were running in a circle. The right hind leg of one of the horses got entangled in the reins of another horse, causing the former to stumble and fall onto the devotees watching the ceremony. Two people, including Chattopadhyay, were injured in the incident.

Read Also
Pune: Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's Parents Booked Under Arms Act For Threatening Farmer
article-image

The photographer fainted and lost consciousness and was subsequently taken to a hospital in Akluj, where doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Akluj Police Station.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Shishir Hiray Appointed As Special Public Prosecutor

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Shishir Hiray Appointed As Special Public Prosecutor

Maharashtra: West Bengal Photographer Dies During 'Ringan' Ceremony Of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj...

Maharashtra: West Bengal Photographer Dies During 'Ringan' Ceremony Of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj...

Pune: Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's Parents Booked Under Arms Act For Threatening Farmer

Pune: Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's Parents Booked Under Arms Act For Threatening Farmer

IAS Officer Puja Khedkar May Be Terminated If Found Guilty: Read Details Here

IAS Officer Puja Khedkar May Be Terminated If Found Guilty: Read Details Here

Attention Nashikkars! Prohibitory Orders in Place at THESE 35 Tourists Spots

Attention Nashikkars! Prohibitory Orders in Place at THESE 35 Tourists Spots