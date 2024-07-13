Maharashtra: West Bengal Photographer Dies During 'Ringan' Ceremony Of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi in Malshiras | Facebook/KalyanChattopadhyay

A freelance travel photographer from West Bengal, Kalyan Chattopadhyay (48), who had come to cover the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi, died after suffering injuries in an accident that occurred during the 'Ringan' ceremony in Malshiras taluka in Solapur district.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday afternoon at about 3:30pm as the horses were running in a circle. The right hind leg of one of the horses got entangled in the reins of another horse, causing the former to stumble and fall onto the devotees watching the ceremony. Two people, including Chattopadhyay, were injured in the incident.

The photographer fainted and lost consciousness and was subsequently taken to a hospital in Akluj, where doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Akluj Police Station.