Maharashtra University Non-Teaching Employees Announce Statewide Agitation From May 14 | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Non-teaching employees of non-agricultural universities and affiliated colleges across Maharashtra have announced a phased statewide agitation from May 14 over long-pending demands, warning that they will launch an indefinite strike from June 8 if the government fails to take a decision.

The agitation has been called by the Maharashtra Rajya Vidyapithiya Va Mahavidyalayeen Sevak Sayukt Kruti Samiti. The organisation said the protest is aimed at drawing the government’s attention towards issues pending for several years.

A delegation led by the committee state executive president, Dr Kailas Pathrikar, met Dr Vijay Fulari and registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and submitted a memorandum regarding the demands.

Committee members Anil Khamgaonkar, Manoj Shete and others were also present during the meeting.

The employees are demanding implementation of the assured career progression scheme under the Seventh Pay Commission after completion of 10, 20 and 30 years of service. They have also demanded full implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission benefits, restoration of the old pension scheme for employees recruited before 2005 and immediate filling of vacant posts in universities and colleges.

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The Kruti Samiti has announced a phased protest plan beginning May 14. Employees will wear black badges from May 14 to May 16 as part of the first phase of the agitation.

Demonstrations and protest meetings will be organised between May 18 and May 20. A one-day “no pen” agitation has been planned for May 25, followed by demonstrations outside divisional joint director offices on May 29.

The organisation said a token strike will be held on June 1 if the government does not respond positively to the demands. If no resolution is reached after that, non-teaching employees across the state will begin an indefinite strike from June 8 onwards.

State president Ajay Deshmukh and Dr Kailas Ambhure said the agitation would continue until the government addresses the pending demands.