Maharashtra: Two 25-Year-Old Men Killed In Head-On Collision Between Motorcycle & MSRTC Bus In Beed | File Pic

Beed, Oct 26: Two men were killed in Beed after their motorcycle collided with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Yelambghat on Manjarsumba-Ambajogai road on Sunday evening, he added.

Victims Die In Head-On Collision

"The bus was headed from Vasai to Ambajogai when it collided head-on with a motorcycle coming from Kaij. Rahul Suresh Kale (25), a resident of Yelambghat, and Akash Bapu Pawar (25), a resident of Vida village in Kaij tehsil, died on the spot," the official said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added.

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