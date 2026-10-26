 Maharashtra: Two 25-Year-Old Men Killed In Head-On Collision Between Motorcycle & MSRTC Bus In Beed
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Maharashtra: Two 25-Year-Old Men Killed In Head-On Collision Between Motorcycle & MSRTC Bus In Beed

Two 25-year-old men were killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with an MSRTC bus at Yelambghat on the Manjarsumba-Ambajogai road in Maharashtra's Beed district on Sunday evening. The victims, identified as Rahul Suresh Kale of Yelambghat and Akash Bapu Pawar of Vida village in Kaij tehsil, died on the spot. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 26, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
Maharashtra: Two 25-Year-Old Men Killed In Head-On Collision Between Motorcycle & MSRTC Bus In Beed
Maharashtra: Two 25-Year-Old Men Killed In Head-On Collision Between Motorcycle & MSRTC Bus In Beed | File Pic

Beed, Oct 26: Two men were killed in Beed after their motorcycle collided with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Yelambghat on Manjarsumba-Ambajogai road on Sunday evening, he added.

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Victims Die In Head-On Collision

"The bus was headed from Vasai to Ambajogai when it collided head-on with a motorcycle coming from Kaij. Rahul Suresh Kale (25), a resident of Yelambghat, and Akash Bapu Pawar (25), a resident of Vida village in Kaij tehsil, died on the spot," the official said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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