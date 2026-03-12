Maharashtra SSC & HSC Exams: 62 Copying Cases Reported In Marathwada, Beed Tops List | Sourced

Beed: A total of 62 cases of copying have been reported so far during the ongoing Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board examinations in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, with the highest number of cases recorded in Beed district, officials said.

According to data released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, 54 cases were detected during the Class 12 examinations, while eight cases were reported during the Class 10 examinations across the division.

Out of the total cases, 39 have been reported from Beed district alone, raising concerns among authorities about malpractice at certain examination centres.

The Class 12 examinations began on February 10, while the Class 10 examinations started on February 20 and are currently underway.

Nearly 1.91 lakh students from five districts in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division—including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Hingoli—are appearing for the Class 10 examinations this year. Meanwhile, around 1.75 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 examinations in the division.

To ensure copying-free examinations, the board has implemented several strict measures. CCTV surveillance has been made mandatory at all examination centres, while static squads and flying squads have been deployed to carry out surprise inspections.

During these inspections, authorities detected several instances of malpractice, including cases of mass copying at some centres, particularly in Beed district.

Officials said action has been initiated against students found involved in copying as per board rules. Authorities have also warned that strict action will be taken against those facilitating malpractice.

The board has reiterated its commitment to conducting the examinations in a fair, transparent and disciplined manner across all centres in the division.