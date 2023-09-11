Maharashtra: Pune District Tops In National Lok Adalat's Case Settlements |

Pune district has once again proven its prowess in dispute resolution by securing the top spot in settling the highest number of cases during the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday.

A staggering 1,10,192 cases were successfully resolved during the event, marking a significant milestone in the state's legal landscape. These settlements resulted in a recovery of Rs 396.02 crore in settlement charges.



The National Lok Adalat was organised by the Pune District Legal Services Authority (PDSLA), led by Secretary Sonal Patil, under the guidance of Principal District and Sessions Judge and PDSLA Chairman, Shyam Chandak. 133 panels were appointed to handle cases in both pre-litigation and post-litigation stages.

Read Also Pune: Jagdish Mulik Hits Back At Supriya Sule For Making Remarks Against Devendra Fadnavis

Recovery of over Rs 319.81 crore

Among the cases presented, a staggering 2,16,086 were in the pre-litigation stage. 79,956 of these cases were successfully resolved, resulting in a substantial recovery of over Rs 76.21 crore in settlement charges. Additionally, 72,477 pending cases were brought forward, with 30,236 cases amicably settled, leading to an impressive recovery of over Rs 319.81 crore.

Sonal Patil, the Secretary of PDLSA, disclosed some statistics regarding the resolution of cases in Maharashtra. Among the top-performing districts, Pune stood out with a staggering 2,88,563 cases resolved, amounting to a settlement charge of Rs 396 crore.

Following closely, Kolhapur resolved 99,480 cases with a settlement charge totalling Rs 75.14 crore, while Nagpur achieved a notable feat by settling 1,42,562 cases with a charge of Rs 143.04 crore.

Read Also Man Serving Death Sentence In Kopardi Rape And Murder Case Found Hanging In Pune Jail

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)