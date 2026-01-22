 Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP & NCP (SP) Join Forces For Pune Zilla Parishad Elections 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP & NCP (SP) Join Forces For Pune Zilla Parishad Elections 2026

Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP & NCP (SP) Join Forces For Pune Zilla Parishad Elections 2026

Ajit Pawar-led NCP and rival NCP (SP) have decided to contest the Pune Zilla Parishad elections together on February 5, ending their feud. Both factions will fight all 24 seats united, with senior leaders approving the alliance. This move follows their recent municipal polls alliance, amid talks of a possible merger. They aim to retain power despite BJP's recent wins.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP & NCP (SP) Join Forces For Pune Zilla Parishad Elections 2026 | Representational News I File Photo

Pune: After forming an alliance for the recently concluded municipal polls in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and its rival NCP (SP) have decided to contest the February 5 Pune Zilla Parishad elections together.

The development comes amid speculation that the two factions, led by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, may merge in the near future.

The two parties will contest all 24 seats of the Pune ZP together, said Maharashtra minister Dattatray Bharne who belongs to Ajit Pawar's party.

The alliance will see Harshvardhan Patil, who is with the NCP (SP), and Bharne, his arch-rival in Indapur, working together.

FPJ Shorts
Watch: Locals Rush To Rescue 2 IAF Pilots After Emergency Landing In Prayagraj Pond
Watch: Locals Rush To Rescue 2 IAF Pilots After Emergency Landing In Prayagraj Pond
Jharkhand: 15 Maoists, Including Anal Da Who Carried A ₹1 Crore Bounty, Killed In Saranda Forest Encounter
Jharkhand: 15 Maoists, Including Anal Da Who Carried A ₹1 Crore Bounty, Killed In Saranda Forest Encounter
THE World University Rankings By Subject 2026: US, UK Dominate Globally; IISc Bangalore Stands Out For India
THE World University Rankings By Subject 2026: US, UK Dominate Globally; IISc Bangalore Stands Out For India
Indian Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹3,061 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges To ₹19,663 Crore, Cumulative 9M PAT Up 13.7%
Indian Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹3,061 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges To ₹19,663 Crore, Cumulative 9M PAT Up 13.7%
Read Also
Pune: Ajit Pawar Takes Charge Of Both NCP Factions Ahead Of ZP & Panchayat Samiti Polls; Asks...
article-image

Patil's daughter Ankita Patil will be contesting with the NCP's symbol of clock, and filed her nomination form on Wednesday, the last day of submission.

Shriraj Bharne, minister Bharne's son, also filed his nomination form.

Dattatray Bharne said the senior leadership of both the NCPs took a unanimous decision to contest the polls together.

"We are sure that we will retain power in the Pune Zilla Parishad," he said.

As to burying his feud with Harshvardhan Patil, Bharne said the decision was taken at the senior level. "We both have decided to accept the decision. We will fight all 24 seats together," he said.

Read Also
PCMC Elections 2026 Results: Ajit Pawar Congratulates BJP After NCP-NCP(SP) Alliance Defeat In Pune
article-image

Harshvardhan Patil said the decision was taken after a meeting between Ajit Pawar and his cousin, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule.

Even though Ajit Pawar is part of the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, his party contested the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections against the BJP and in alliance with the NCP (SP). The BJP trounced the two NCPs in both the cities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latur: Man Pees Outside Former Minister Sanjay Bansode's Office Over Denial Of Zilla Parishad Ticket...
Latur: Man Pees Outside Former Minister Sanjay Bansode's Office Over Denial Of Zilla Parishad Ticket...
Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP & NCP (SP) Join Forces For Pune Zilla Parishad...
Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP & NCP (SP) Join Forces For Pune Zilla Parishad...
Pune: Former Indian Captain Rohit Sharma To Be Conferred Honorary Doctorate By Ajeenkya DY Patil...
Pune: Former Indian Captain Rohit Sharma To Be Conferred Honorary Doctorate By Ajeenkya DY Patil...
BJP To Dominate Nashik Civic Body's Standing Committee With 10 Of 16 Seats
BJP To Dominate Nashik Civic Body's Standing Committee With 10 Of 16 Seats
Pune: Garage Owner Arrested With 1 kg Mephedrone Worth ₹2 Crore; Police Probe Drug Links
Pune: Garage Owner Arrested With 1 kg Mephedrone Worth ₹2 Crore; Police Probe Drug Links