Maharashtra: Plane Crash Rumour Keeps Karad Residents Awake All Night | Representative Image

Rumours of a plane crash between the Vijayanagar hill area and Talbid village circulated among the residents on Tuesday, keeping them awake all night. However, it turned out to be false on Wednesday morning, officials said on Thursday.

According to the information received, a loud noise was heard in the area around 11pm on Tuesday. At the time, a plane had passed overhead, and people believed the noise was due to the plane crashing. This rumour quickly spread, causing concern and panic among the residents. Some even tried to check the area, but due to the darkness and fog, they were unable to see anything.

Meanwhile, some residents informed the police. The police rushed to the spot, and people in the area were woken up in the middle of the night. In the morning, the police and forest department inspected the area again. There is a private training academy for pilots in Karad, and an aircraft from this academy was used to inspect the area, but nothing was found.

Although it turned out to be a rumour, the people in the area were stressed and awake all night due to the false alarm.