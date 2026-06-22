Maharashtra MLC Elections 2026: BJP's Nandkishor Mahajan Wins Jalgaon Seat With Record 582 Votes | File Photo

Jalgaon: Vote counting took place today for the Jalgaon Local Authorities' Constituency Legislative Council election held on June 18, resulting in a victory for the BJP's Nandkishor Mahajan. By securing 95% of the votes, the BJP demonstrated that the election was a one-sided affair; the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate received only 17 votes.

Out of 630 eligible voters, 616 exercised their right to vote during the polling on June 18. During today's counting at the District Collector's office, five votes were declared invalid out of the 616 cast. A quota of 306 votes was required to secure victory based on first-preference votes. The BJP's Nandkishor Mahajan won by securing a record 582 votes.

Four candidates contested the election; the Maha Vikas Aghadi had fielded Sharad Tayade from the Shiv Sena (UBT). Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sharad Tayade suffered a crushing defeat, receiving only 17 votes, while independent candidate Anil Chaudhary received 11 votes, and the rebel candidate from the Shinde faction, Reshma Kale, received just one vote. By securing 95% of the votes, the BJP proved the election to be a one-sided contest.

Speaking to reporters after the results were announced, the newly elected BJP candidate Nandkishor Mahajan thanked the administration for conducting the entire election process in a highly transparent manner.

He noted that the 'Mahayuti' (Grand Alliance) remained firmly united in Jalgaon during this election and that voters, including independent candidates, gave their mandate to the Mahayuti, which operates under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He attributed this success to the immense hard work of all the elected representatives of the Mahayuti. Commenting on the election result, BJP MLA Mangesh Chavan stated that the fact that the BJP candidate secured 582 votes, representing 95% of the total, indicated a one-sided victory and demonstrated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders failed to even retain their own votes; he noted that a lack of unity among MVA leaders in the district led to their resounding defeat.

As soon as the result was announced, the BJP celebrated the victory with great enthusiasm.