Maharashtra Minister Atul Save's OSD Booked For Assaulting Wife, Son With Cricket Bat In Pune | Facebook

Maharashtra Minister Atul Save's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) has been accused of attempting to murder his wife and brutally assaulting his own son in Pune, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Karande, who allegedly attacked his 30-year-old wife at their residence in the Queens Garden area near Pune Railway Station. According to the complaint filed by the victim, the incident occurred on April 30 following an argument over his mobile phone usage.

According to the police, the altercation began when Karande's wife questioned him about his mobile password and his chatting on his phone. Enraged by this, he allegedly abused her verbally and later turned violent. When their son intervened to stop the fight, Karande reportedly assaulted both of them with a cricket bat.

The complaint further states that the accused went on to try to strangulate his wife in an attempt to kill her. Both the woman and the child sustained injuries in the attack. The injured woman is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune.

Initially registered in Ahilyanagar, the case has now been transferred to Pune Police. An FIR has been lodged against Karande at Koregaon Park Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Vijay Kumar Doke, Senior Police Inspector of Koregaon Park Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that after the incident, the victim went to her native place in Anand Nagar, where she was admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Post the incident, Karande has not joined work. A dedicated team has been sent in search of him.

Further investigation is underway.